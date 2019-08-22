Move-in day, a rite of passage at UH, goes off without a hitch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a day of smiles ― and tears ― for families moving their children into residence halls at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Wednesday.
About two-thirds of UH students who live on-campus participated in Move-in Day.
Microwaves, mini-fridges and suitcases were just some of the items being unloaded from cars.
“First year, first and only child," said parent Rosalie Mercado.
“We are coming from San Francisco, California, so there was some logistics getting here, but we’re excited to be here and it seems like it’s going smoothly so far.”
She added, “We thought it would be a lot crazier but it seems like UH is pretty organized."
While it was an exciting time for students, it was an emotional one for parents as they said their goodbyes.
Parent Lynn Jegers couldn’t hold back tears when asked about the day.
“I’m very emotional right now,” she said.
Her son, Richard, tried to reassure her. “I’ll be back in December," he said.
First-year student orientation will be held on Thursday.
