HPD warns of Police Training Academy scam circulating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’ve gotten a message appearing to be from the HPD’s police training academy regarding an application and a fee -- it’s a scam.
Honolulu police put out the warning Wednesday saying the scam has been reported in forms of emails and texts.
The message reads in part, “Congratulations, your application has been received and evaluated. You have been formally selected as a replacement to a trainee that that optioned out. The training is in progress, you are expected to report to the academy on 30th August."
It continues, “You are expected to pay a training fee of $8000, on or before 24th August to the Academy account. This fee is refundable if you option out or if you fail the interview scheduled on 30th August.”
HPD advises those who receive the message to delete it and not respond.
“HPD does not have an application or training fee. Persons interested in joining the department are asked to go to joinhonolulupd.org,” a police spokesperson said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.