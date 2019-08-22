HECO seeks 4.1% rate increase to help pay for system, renewable energy upgrades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has proposed a 4.1% rate increase on Oahu to generate an additional $77 million for system upgrades and renewable energy integration.
HECO says the average customer using 500 kilowatt hours a month would pay about $9 more a month.
The request still needs to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission.
In February 2018, the commission approved an interim rate increase of 2.3%. A new base rate was subsequently calculated to account for pass-through savings from federal tax law changes.
That pass-through resulted in the typical Oahu residential bill falling by about 76 cents from what it had been before the February increase, the utility said in a news release.
If approved, the 4.1% increase would go into effect as early as mid-2020.
