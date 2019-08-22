Hawaii advances to United States Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team Hawaii will have a chance to defend their United States Little League World Series Championship this weekend.
The Central East Maui all star team advanced to the United States title game with a 12-9 victory over the South East representative, Virginia.
The team from Wailuku, Maui jumped ahead early in the game leading 8-2 in the first three innings, but Virginia would rally to respond.
Virginia rattled off six consecutive runs to come back and tie the game at 8-8 heading into the fourth inning.
With the momentum completely shifted, Maui’s Shiloh Gilliland stepped to the plate and delivered for the Valley Isle. His RBI single to kickoff the fourth inning put Hawaii up for good and the defense didn’t allow another run to cross home plate.
Hawaii plays the winner of Virginia and Louisiana in the United State Little League World Series Championship on Saturday.
