Forecast: Trades to back off a little as south shore surf heads downward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front sagging toward the islands from the north will cause trade winds to weaken a little Thursday and Friday, but the trades should rebound and become rather breezy by Sunday into Monday as the frontal band moves away. Only light showers for windward and mauka areas are expected through the weekend. Longer term, a weak low level trough is forecast to move through the islands around the beginning of next week, bringing increased showers to the Big Island and Maui late Monday, and then to the rest of the state Tuesday.
A high surf advisory will remain posted for south shores overnight, but wave heights will fall below the advisory threshold by sunup. The next larger southwest swell is possible Tuesday through the middle of the week. There’s a small northwest swell that will bring an out-of-season bump for north shores. Trade winds are still strong enough for a small craft advisory to continue for the coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.