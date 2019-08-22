Forecast: Trades to back off a little as south shore surf heads downward

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front sagging toward the islands from the north will cause trade winds to weaken a little Thursday and Friday, but the trades should rebound and become rather breezy by Sunday into Monday as the frontal band moves away. Only light showers for windward and mauka areas are expected through the weekend. Longer term, a weak low level trough is forecast to move through the islands around the beginning of next week, bringing increased showers to the Big Island and Maui late Monday, and then to the rest of the state Tuesday.