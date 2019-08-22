Hawaiian Air plane makes emergency landing in Honolulu after cabin fills with smoke

By HNN Staff | August 22, 2019 at 11:47 AM HST - Updated August 22 at 1:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland filled with smoke before making an emergency landing at Honolulu’s airport on Thursday morning.

Several passengers were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Officials said the problem appeared to originate in the cargo hold.

The plane was met by fire trucks and other first responders, and passengers were forced to evacuate the aircraft via emergency slides before being shuttled off the runway.

A passenger on the plane shared images with Hawaii News Now that showed thick smoke in the cabin.

A state Department of Transportation spokesman said the plane landed “without incident” about 11:40 a.m. It took off from Oakland about 9:30 a.m. California time.

