Work on planned campground in Waialua causes community uproar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is investigating allegations of illegal grading and grubbing at a Waialua development.
The Point at Haleiwa plans to build a commercial campground on a 15-acre parcel on Waialua Beach Road. But neighbors said the developer is clearing the property without proper permits.
“They’re destroying the land, you know. You can see they are not just scrapping up and picking up rubbish. They are making more opala,” said Sandra Park, a longtime Waialua resident.
“Now when you look at it, this looks like a dump. When you look at it it looks like a landfill.”
According to the city, permits are required because the property is part of a Special Management Area near the ocean.
The city previously rejected the company’s permit applications because they said they were incomplete.
But Adam Lee, who bought the property several months ago, said he’s not violating any permitting laws. “It’s not graded, it’s just the clearing out of Hale Koa. It’s not smoothed out," he said.
He said he’s doing work the Honolulu Fire Department ordered the prior owner to do because the land had become overgrown and was a fire hazard.
He says he has since replanted the property with native plants.
Lee added that a lot of the rubbish was from a dismantled skate park the city wanted removed years ago. “I’m going to be a good steward for this aina," he said.
But his neighbors disagree.
“The community I spoke with is in an uproar," said Park.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.