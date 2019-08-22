California man to be extradited to Kauai to face sex assault charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of a California real estate brokerage firm accused of sexually assaulting a woman while vacationing on Kauai earlier this month is now in custody.
A grand jury indicted Jason H. Freskos earlier this month, and a $100,000 bench warrant was issued for his arrest. The president and CEO of Sequoia Mortgage Capital was indicted for first-degree sex assault.
Police said the incident allegedly happened while Freskos was visiting Kauai in early August.
Kauai police notified the Central Marin Police Authority after the warrant was issued, and Freskos was arrested in California on Monday.
He is awaiting extradition to Kauai.
This story will be updated.
