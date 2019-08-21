Work to reopen Highway 132 on Hawaii Island continues as deadline approaches

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -More than a year after lava consumed Highway 132 on Hawaii Island, officials report significant progress is being made.
Rough grading work for the upper section of the highway is complete and fine grading is underway. Work in the lower section is a little further behind, but will begin soon.
Work also needs to be done to existing highways that haven’t been maintained since lava blocked the route.
Crews are working to diligently to get the work done in order to meet an Oct. 5 deadline that would allow for full reimbursement of the project from the federal government.
As crews proceed with the work, they are still discovering some pockets of hardened lava with elevated temperatures anywhere between 400 and 700 degrees Fahrenheit.
They’re proceeding with caution before paving the road.
Officials are asking for an extension.
