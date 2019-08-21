Woman dies after her car ends up in Hawaii Kai lagoon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old driver whose car ended up in a Hawaii Kai lagoon on Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.
The woman was traveling southbound on Opoi Street about noon when she failed to stop “for an unknown reason” and ended up in the lagoon, traffic investigators said.
Matt Smith who lives nearby recalled hearing a big splash and he rushed to the scene.
“When I got there, another gentleman jumped in the water and we didn’t see anybody at first but then we got to the driver’s side and the window was open and there was (an) older lady there and so we were able to pull her out and a couple of other folks helped us lift her out,” Smith said.
He added that bystanders started CPR right away.
Emergency responders were there within minutes.
The driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.
The traffic fatality is the 39th so far this year on Oahu, compared to 38 at the same time last year.
Her identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.