Trade winds building, surf slowly dropping

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds are expected to increase a bit more today as the high pressure continues to build. A front far north of the islands will move southward through Thursday. This will help to disrupt the trade wind flow a bit during the second half of the week. The front will move to the west at the end of the week, and trade winds will rebound for the weekend. The bulk of the moisture associated with this front is expected to remain to the north of the islands, however some increase in shower activity is possible over Kauai Friday.