Slightly stronger trades, higher surf still ahead

A surface ridge just north of the islands will maintain locally breezy trade winds over the next few days. A frontal band currently about a thousand miles to the north will move southward through Thursday and slow down the trades before moving off to the west. That will allow the trades to pick up speed again by the weekend. There are no organized rainmakers, so expect just the usual windward and mauka showers during the nights and mornings. There could be a few more of those showers Saturday. Daytime highs will still climb into the lower 90′s for some areas.