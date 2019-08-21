Need to declutter your home? Learn the Marie Kondo method at free workshops

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -If your house is in need of some tidying up, Ward Village is hosting workshops that may be of interest to you.
They will be hosting three free workshops to help you clean up using the “KonMari Method.”
You may have heard of Marie Kondo, the online sensation who taught thousands around the world tips and tricks to straightening up a home and decluttering.
Caitlin Roberts -- one of two certified Master KonMari consultants worldwide -- will be on Oahu to teach the workshops and offer hands-on tips.
The workshops will be held on Aug. 22, 23 and 24 at the IBM courtyard. The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, August 22, 2019: KonMari Seminar
o IBM Courtyard
o 6:00PM – 8:00PM
Friday, August 23, 2019: KonMari Workshops
o 10:00AM – 11:00AM
o 2:00PM – 3:00PM
o 6:00PM – 7:00PM
Friday, August 24, 2019: KonMari Workshops
o 10:00AM – 11:00AM
o 2:00PM – 3:00PM
o 6:00PM – 7:00PM
