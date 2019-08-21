Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Wahiawa 7-Eleven

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | August 21, 2019 at 10:08 AM HST - Updated August 21 at 10:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Wahiawa.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Wally Sialii.

According to police records, the incident happened at the store on California Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect used a handgun to take items from the store.

Officers located Sialii and arrested him Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. on Wilikina Drive.

