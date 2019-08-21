Man accused of shooting police officer near Pokai Bay pleads not guilty

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man accused of shooting an HPD officer last month in Waianae says he’s not guilty.
Tony Souza entered a not guilty plea Monday after he was charged with attempted murder.
The 47-year-old is accused of shooting an officer who entered a home to investigate a credit card fraud case. The suspect they were looking into was reportedly not in the home. Souza was, and he allegedly jumped out of a closet and shot the officer, police said.
Following the shooting, portions of the H-1 Freeway were shut down as a police convoy rushed the officer to Queen’s Medical Center. The officer survived the incident.
Souza was out on parole when the shooting happened. His long criminal history included a 1990 conviction for attempted murder.
A federal indictment says a day before this shooting, Souza was part of an armed robbery where he shot at a convenience store employee.
A judge confirmed Souza’s bail was set at $1 million. Souza’s attorney did ask for it to be reduced to $20,000.
His trial is set for Oct. 21.
This story may be updated.
