Man accused of shooting police officer near Pokai Bay pleads not guilty
Officers responded to this home in Waianae on July 29. (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | August 20, 2019 at 5:09 PM HST - Updated August 20 at 5:09 PM

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man accused of shooting an HPD officer last month in Waianae says he’s not guilty.

Tony Souza entered a not guilty plea Monday after he was charged with attempted murder.

The 47-year-old is accused of shooting an officer who entered a home to investigate a credit card fraud case. The suspect they were looking into was reportedly not in the home. Souza was, and he allegedly jumped out of a closet and shot the officer, police said.

Following the shooting, portions of the H-1 Freeway were shut down as a police convoy rushed the officer to Queen’s Medical Center. The officer survived the incident.

Souza was out on parole when the shooting happened. His long criminal history included a 1990 conviction for attempted murder.

A federal indictment says a day before this shooting, Souza was part of an armed robbery where he shot at a convenience store employee.

A judge confirmed Souza’s bail was set at $1 million. Souza’s attorney did ask for it to be reduced to $20,000.

His trial is set for Oct. 21.

This story may be updated.

