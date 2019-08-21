Here are some things to know ahead of the UH vs. Arizona game this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Loyal UH football fans will head to Aloha Stadium this weekend for the season opener against the University of Arizona.
Tickets are still available for the game. Prices start at $37 dollars for general admission.
Aloha Stadium outlined some important details ahead of the game.
If you plan on driving there or tailgating, the cost to park at the stadium is $8. Gates 3 and 4 will open at 11:30 a.m.
Alternative parking sites include Leeward Community College, Radford High School, and the Stadium Marketplace. Roberts Hawaii is also offering shuttle services.
To view the full details of what you need to know ahead of the game, see the information sheet below:
