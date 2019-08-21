Tab for keeping police, other first responders at TMT protest now exceeds $3.5M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tab for keeping police and other first responders at the Thirty Meter Telescope protest on Mauna Kea now exceeds $3.5 million, new figures show.
Through July 31, Hawaii County spent $3.2 million on its own Mauna Kea-related law enforcement salaries, supplies and overtime, figures provided to the Hawaii County Council on Tuesday show.
That figure doesn’t include costs incurred by other county police departments or by the state.
So far, the Honolulu Police Department has said it cost $162,000 to send its officers to the protest last month. The funds, which the state has said it will reimburse, cover overtime, airfare and shipping.
Maui County, meanwhile, has said it cost $68,000 to send officers to the protest.
The estimates come as the TMT protest continues into its second month with no end in sight. Hundreds of protesters are blocking the Mauna Kea Access Road, the only access point to the summit.
Construction crews need to use the road to ascend to the planned site for TMT.
This story will be updated.
