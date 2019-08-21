Former Hawaii woman reported missing in Connecticut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman has been reported missing in Meriden, Conn.
The Meriden Police Department sent out a notice Monday, asking for the public’s help in finding 31-year-old Perrie Mason.
Local media reports say Mason recently moved from Hawaii to Connecticut with her two children.
Her fiance, 38-year-old Jason Watson, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct in connection with a domestic violence case that happened last week, before she went missing, according to local media.
He is reportedly scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
Mason is described as 4’11”, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
