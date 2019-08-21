Former Hawaii prep stars Tagovailoa, Gilman named to preseason AP All-America team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fromer Kahuku prep star alum Alohi Gilman and Saint Louis Crusaders Tua Tagovailoa were both named to the Associated Press preseason All-America second team released today.
Gilman is entering his senior campaign at Notre Dame, where he emerged as one of the leaders of the defense after transferring from Navy.
Last season, Gilman tallied 95 tackles with three tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Tagovailoa heads into his junior season at Alabama having already played in two consecutive National championship games.
In 2018, he threw for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns, both program records for the Crimson Tide.
