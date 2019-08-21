Forecast: Trade winds building; surf slowly dropping

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds are expected to increase a bit more today as the high pressure continues to build.
A front far north of the islands will move southward through Thursday. This will help to disrupt the trade wind flow a bit during the second half of the week.
The front will move to the west at the end of the week, and trade winds will rebound for the weekend.
The bulk of the moisture associated with this front is expected to remain to the north of the islands, however some increase in shower activity is possible over Kauai Friday.
The current south swell will gradually lower late Wednesday into the weekend.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for south facing shores of all islands through 6 a.m. Thursday.
A series of small long-period south and southwest swells will move through Sunday through early next week.
A larger southwest swell is possible Tuesday through the middle of next week.
Small northwest swells will linger over the next few days providing some out of season surf along north facing shores.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.