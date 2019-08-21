DPS director: Final report on Maui jail riots not ready for lawmakers

“What I was hoping you would say is that you’re gonna take some of these concerns to heart, you’re going to be meeting with your leadership. You’re going to be meeting with the ACOs, and you’re gonna be trying to listen to them without any fear of retaliation and that you’re gonna work with them to make MCCC a better institution. That’s what I wanted you to say. I did not hear that," Sen. Rosalyn Baker of South and West Maui said to Espinda.