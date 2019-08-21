Damien unveils first banners in gymnasium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in its over half a century history, Damien Memorial School unveiled state championship sports banners in its gymnasium.
An all-school assembly, was held where the state title banners for baseball and boys basketball made their debut before the student body.
Damien beat Radford, 12-0, on May 11, 2018 for the Division 2 state baseball championship, and the Monarchs defeated Farrington, 73-50, on Feb. 23, 2019 for the Division 2 state boys basketball championship.
