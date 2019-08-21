Clippers vs. Rockets NBA preseason game in Hawaii sells out in minutes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just minutes after going on sale, the NBA preseason game at the Stan Sheriff Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets sold out Tuesday.
UH season ticket holders, and Clippers season ticket holders, were among specified groups that were able to purchase a set amount of tickets this morning starting at 9:00 a.m. which quickly soldout.
Tickets went on sale to the general public at noon and were gone within 20 minutes, but the enthusiasm for the Oct. 3 Western Conference matchup isn’t a surprise.
The Clippers acquisition of last year’s NBA Final’s MVP Kawhi Leonard and superstar Paul George in the off-season make the franchise one of the most enticing pairs to watch in the NBA.
The Rockets signed James Harden’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook, to add to a star studded game that will be one of the biggest sporting events in Hawaii this year.
The Clippers will hold their third consecutive preseason training camp in Hawaii, and will play a second exhibition on Oct. 6 against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.