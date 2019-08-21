Several beaches on Kauai closed after sharks spotted feeding in water

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beaches from Haena to Kee on Kauai’s north shore are closed to swimming following reports of sharks feeding in the water.
The beaches were closed Wednesday morning after a surfer in waters off Kee saw sharks attack a dolphin about 9:30 a.m.
The surfer was not injured and brought the dolphin’s carcass to shore.
Ocean Safety officials said swimming won’t be allowed from Haena to Kee until further notice.
Lifeguards will reassess conditions on Thursday morning to determine if beaches can be reopened.
This story will be updated.
