Watershed restoration project rejuvenating Kauai stream

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Officials say a Hawaii stream is coming back to life with help from a watershed restoration project.
The Garden Island reported Monday that the project funded through a state Department of Health grant has produced positive results in the Waipa Stream on Kauai.
The project that began in 2016 aims to remove dense bush from stream banks and surrounding areas while clearing space for native plants.
Officials say food forests are taking root and there is a new swimming hole.
The project overseen by the Waipa Foundation has placed fencing around fields to block feral pigs and in pasture land with horses and cows.
The fencing keeps the animals out of the water and helps lower bacteria levels below the state threshold for clean streams.
