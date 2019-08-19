Trade winds to stay, but so will the heat, along with a big south swell

A building ridge of high pressure north of the islands will maintain trade winds through the upcoming weekend, with showers mostly for windward and mauka areas mainly during the overnight and morning hours. A few more of those showers are expected early Tuesday morning, followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will still be hot, with daytime highs into the lower 90′s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
At the beach, a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores will take effect at midnight Monday night through 6 a.m. Thursday for a swell that could push south shore wave heights to just below warning levels. Surf is expected to rise to 10-14 feet by Tuesday afternoon. The west shores will also see a bit of a wrap and top out with some swells above ten feet. There is a chance the waves could get high enough to warrant a high surf warning later Tuesday or Tuesday night.
