Report of a stolen bike leads to a ‘bizarre’ chase through Hilo, police say

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hilo woman was arrested after trying to evade police in a not-so-common way.
Hawaii Island police called the incident a “bizarre chase” that started with a report of a stolen bicycle last week Thursday.
Police said they saw a woman, identified as 29-year-old Maria Duquette, riding a bike matching the description of the one reported stolen.
When approached by police, she fled on the bike, riding it through Hilo town. She ended up near the edge of the water of Hilo Bay Front, left the bike behind and jumped in the water.
Police lost sight of her until multiple tips from the public came in. A civilian boater aided search teams in finding the woman. She was later tracked down on Coconut Island.
Authorities say when they arrived at Coconut Island, she was making obscene gestures and yelling at officers. Duquette then allegedly jumped back in the water and tried to swim away.
Officers dove in shortly after, apprehended her and took her into custody.
Duquette charged with disobeying police orders, along with an array of criminal traffic offenses related to the operation of the bicycle.
The bike, however, turned out not to be the one tied to the initial theft complaint.
Hilo Patrol Sergeant Clarence Davies said the arrest was “a collaborative effort from the public and the police, and rescue personnel working together.”
