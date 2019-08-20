A new ultra-luxury Waikiki hotel is about to open

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new ultra-luxe hotel is preparing to open in Waikiki.
The “ESPACIO: The Jewel of Waikiki” will be opening on Sept. 7.
After undergoing a $50 million renovation, the new hotel on Kalakaua Avenue features just nine units.
Each suite is decked out in Italian marble details and accents from Morocco. It comes with a private entry, three king beds, three full baths plus one-half bath.
Smart technology lets guests control electronics and amenities with the touch of an iPad. They’ll even provide round-trip transportation to and from the airport.
There’s even a jacuczzi on a private balcony. And that’s not all.
With your rental, you’ll get a luxury Audi Q5 SUV and a personal butler for your stay.
This could be your ultimate stay-cation. Rates begin at just $5,000 a night.
