A new ultra-luxury Waikiki hotel is about to open
A look inside one of the units at Espacio: The Jewel of Waikiki. (Source: Espacio: The Jewel of Waikiki)
By HNN Staff | August 19, 2019 at 8:30 PM HST - Updated August 19 at 8:30 PM

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new ultra-luxe hotel is preparing to open in Waikiki.

The “ESPACIO: The Jewel of Waikiki” will be opening on Sept. 7.

After undergoing a $50 million renovation, the new hotel on Kalakaua Avenue features just nine units.

Each suite is decked out in Italian marble details and accents from Morocco. It comes with a private entry, three king beds, three full baths plus one-half bath.

Smart technology lets guests control electronics and amenities with the touch of an iPad. They’ll even provide round-trip transportation to and from the airport.

There’s even a jacuczzi on a private balcony. And that’s not all.

With your rental, you’ll get a luxury Audi Q5 SUV and a personal butler for your stay.

This could be your ultimate stay-cation. Rates begin at just $5,000 a night.

