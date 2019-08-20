New tools for Hawaii drivers unveiled as students head back to school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an estimated 20,000 university students about to join the morning commute, expect much more congestion starting next Monday.
"We're trying to make sure that we provide as much information to drivers as possible to make sure their commutes are as efficient as possible," said Ed Sniffen, the highways division deputy director for the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The state just launched a new notification system to alert drivers through emails and text messages about scheduled roadwork and emergency road closures.
Signing up for the service can be done through the HDOT’s website.
"When you sign up for this notification, you can sign up for a portion of the island or for a commute location, so you can request the updates in certain areas. You can just get the ones that pertain to you," explained Sniffen.
The Transportation Department is also upgrading its GoAkamai website and app to include neighbor islands. The system provides real-time traffic congestion information.
There are now four traffic cameras on Kauai’s Kuhio Highway and drive times will be added next summer. On Maui, new traffic cameras and travel times will start in two weeks. For the Big Island, the improvements will be added at the end of the year.
As students head back to classes, there are also a total of 10 new raised crosswalks on Kalihi Street, Farrington Highway and Fort Weaver Road.
"The overall intention of these crosswalks is to ensure that we elevate the pedestrians, physically and in the minds of the drivers, to ensure that we start changing the driving culture," said Sniffen.
The DOT will also suspend construction-related lane closures on major highways from Aug. 26-30 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.
