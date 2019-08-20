Man accused of fatally stabbing father appears in court

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally stabbing his father at a transitional housing facility in Maili made his initial court appearance Tuesday.
Chauncey Lopes, 20, has been charged with murder.
In court, a judge confirmed his bail at $1 million. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 22.
Lopes allegedly attacked his 54-year old at the housing facility on Sunday. The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he later died.
