HPU’s Shark Tank finds new home in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where there’s rain there’s rainbows.
Although the closure of Saint Francis School earlier this year forced the relocation of the school’s faculty and staff, this afternoon the facilities were given new life.
The Sisters of Saint Francis have partnered with the athletics program at Hawaii Pacific University to host the Sharks upcoming men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and acrobatic seasons.
HPU president John Gotanda, is relieved that after so many seasons the Sharks have a place of their own.
“This is a terrific day for HPU,” said Gotanda. “Our 'Ohana is thrilled to finally have a home for our sports teams.”
HPU’s Executive Director of Athletics Sam Moku was instrumental in the partnership between the Sisters of Saint Francis and the university.
Since arriving on campus, Moku has been tasked with finding an athletic facility for the Sharks and says the opportunity to do it in Manoa was a ‘blessing.’
“This is their home now,” said Moku. “I want to just thank the sisters again and our president for allowing us the chance to engage this opportunity.”
This afternoon, the athletes got a tour of their new training facilities including a weight room and training area, all of which they’ll be able to utilize this upcoming season.
The Sharks will host their first home men’s basketball game Dec. 6 against Azusa Pacific.
