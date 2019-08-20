Hawaii-based marine accused of trying to bring weapons on an Air Force base

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe-based Marine is accused of trying to bring in a slew of weapons onto a Nebraska Air Force Base.
On Monday, 22-year-old Pfc. Ali Alkazahg waived a military hearing.
The Omaha World Herald reports that he was on leave when he tried to bring in two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, a bump stock, a vest with body armor and a case of ammunition.
Monday’s hearing would have given him the chance to explain his actions ahead of the court martial for his alleged actions.
Alkazahg is currently in custody in Hawaii.
This story may be updated.
