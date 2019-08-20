Forecast: The trade winds and heat are staying, with south shore surf on the rise

At the beach, a high surf advisory for all south-facing shores will take effect at midnight Monday night through 6 a.m. Thursday for a swell that could push south shore wave heights to just below warning levels. Surf is expected to rise to 10-14 feet by Tuesday afternoon. The west shores will also see a bit of a wrap and top out with some swells above ten feet. There is a chance the waves could get high enough to warrant a high surf warning later Tuesday or Tuesday night.