Forecast: Dangerous swell building for south shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strengthening ridge north of the islands will maintain a trade wind regime through the upcoming weekend. Under this flow, showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountains areas.
The moderate trades tonight will be strengthening to locally strong by Tuesday night and persist through the rest of the week.
Surf along south-facing shores will build through Tuesday, peaking late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Long-period forerunners are beginning to register on the nearshore buoys, with a considerable amount of long-period energy seen at the offshore NOAA buoy 51002. This should translate to advisory level surf along south facing shores.
A high surf advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday along south facing shores of all islands.
