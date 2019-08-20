FBI, law enforcement to converge on UH campus for emergency drill

MANOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of thousands of students going back to school at the University of Hawaii at Manoa next week, law enforcement and school officials will be conducting a crucial test of the emergency alert system.
On Tuesday, students and staff will receive an alert via text and email from the ‘integrated UH Alert emergency communications system’. The message will be labeled as a test.
The alert will coincide with drills involving law enforcement officials on campus. It will all happen between 7 a.m. and noon.
UH said FBI agents and other local agencies will be located near lower campus conducting a drill.
A campus-wide lockdown will also take place during the test.
It isn’t required for those on campus to participate, but school officials recommend participation as the practice is key in the event of a real emergency.
To view the university’s Emergency Response Guidebook, click here. To sign up for campus alerts, click here.
The test will be concluded with an “All Clear” message.
