As TMT conflict drags on, state installs ‘no parking’ signs at Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation started installing no parking signs along Daniel K. Inouye Highway at Mauna Kea, in a move that’s angering TMT protesters.
The signs are to “ensure safety to the traveling public and deter unpermitted parking along the highway. Police officers will enforce the no parking statue in the areas with the posted signs,” said Hawaii County Police Department and Hawaii State Department of Transportation, in a joint statement.
The statement says protesters were notified prior to the signs being installed so people could move their vehicles.
TMT opponent Kahoʻokahi Kanuha says after the signs went up, citations were given out for various reasons including tires and tinting.
“It definitely seems like a form of harassment though, as they could choose to do this anywhere on island or across the state, but they have chosen to target kiai and the puuhonua for petty things that in another situation or in other areas most likely would not be cited,” he said.
Police couldn’t immediately say how many citations have been issued.
