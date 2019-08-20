CrimeStoppers releases image of homicide victim hoping to track down suspect

CrimeStoppers releases image of homicide victim hoping to track down suspect
Marcus Imbo, 65, was identified as the victim in the homicide. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | August 19, 2019 at 10:16 PM HST - Updated August 19 at 10:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Crime Stoppers released a photo of a victim in a deadly overnight stabbing in hopes of finding his alleged killer.

CrimeStoppers released the photo of victim Marcus Imbo, 65, Monday night.

Imbo died after he was found unresponsive near Bishop and South Beretania Streets with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Anyone with tips that may lead to the alleged killer is asked to call 955-8300, or click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.