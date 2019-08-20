CrimeStoppers releases image of homicide victim hoping to track down suspect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Crime Stoppers released a photo of a victim in a deadly overnight stabbing in hopes of finding his alleged killer.
CrimeStoppers released the photo of victim Marcus Imbo, 65, Monday night.
Imbo died after he was found unresponsive near Bishop and South Beretania Streets with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.
Police have launched a homicide investigation.
Anyone with tips that may lead to the alleged killer is asked to call 955-8300, or click here.
