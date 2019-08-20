‘Bows basketball season tickets now on sale, ahead of 100th season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 University of Hawai’i men’s basketball campaign are currently on sale.
Hoops fans can purchase season tickets online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, or by calling 944-2697.
The box office hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout weekdays and is closed on holidays.
2019 will be a banner year for the program as UH plays its 100th season of men’s basketball. A season-long celebration will occur throughout the year with numerous events, including a parade of returning alumni, retro games, and more.
Fans throughout the season are encouraged to use the hashtag #HawaiiMBB100 on social media to share their favorite memories of UH basketball.
The 100th edition of UH basketball features eight returning letter-winners and one redshirt from last year’s 18-13 squad, and adds six incoming players from the high school, junior college and Division I ranks.
UH will host 20 regular-season home games with 12 non-conference tilts, highlighted by the 11th annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
