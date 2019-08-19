’We do’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries longtime girlfriend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially a married man.
On Monday, he announced that he and longtime love, Lauren Hashian, tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend.
He posted photos on his Instagram page with the caption, "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikai (blessed)."
Johnson and Hashian have two daughters: 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana.
Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage.
Johnson and Hashian reportedly met in 2006 and started dating in 2007.
Last year, The Rock told Entertainment Tonight that he was in no hurry to get married again.
He said, “I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.