Tagovailoa and Lawrence listed as Heisman front runners in 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will head into the 2019 season with high expectations both for their respective teams and individually.
Clemson versus Alabama has grown to become the college football rivalry to define the decade, and the teams two biggest stars will likely battle for the sport’s top overall trophy.
The Heisman debate continues to dominate conversations around the country, and even the odds-makers in Las Vegas aren’t putting one over the other.
Tagovailoa is currently listed as a 3 to 1 favorite as of today according to sportswagertalk.com along with Lawrence to win the Heisman trophy this season.
Tagovailoa passed for 3,996 yards, 43 touchdowns last year with just six interceptions in addition to completing 69 percent of his passes.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.