Wailuku, Hawaii's Logan Kuloloia (10), Caleb Chai, center, and Nicholas Nashiwa, right, celebrate after scoring on a double by Marley Sebastian off Elizabeth, New Jersey, pitcher J.R. Rosado during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)