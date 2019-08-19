HFD rescues 2 women trapped in Waipahu building fire

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women were rescued from the second floor of a townhouse that burst into flames early Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
According to HFD, the fire broke out just after midnight at the Oasis Townhomes on Waipahu Street.
When the first unit arrived on scene, firefighters discovered smoke and flames billowing from the bottom unit of the two-story townhouse building.
HFD said two women inside the unit were alerted to the fire by the sounds of a commotion but found themselves trapped upstairs in their unit and unable to evacuate.
Firefighters were able to rescue the women through a window and carried them down to safety on a ladder.
Both women, who were in their 20s, were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. They were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Fire officials confirm the Hawaiian Electric Company was notified and arrived on scene to secure power to the unit involved.
The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.
HFD is also assessing fire damage estimates.
Fire officials said the home did have a smoke alarm, but it's unknown if it was working.
The unit did not have fire sprinklers, which HFD continues to advocate for in all buildings.
