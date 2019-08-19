Hawaii Marine faces military hearing over firearms allegations

HONOLULU (AP) - A Marine stationed in Hawaii is facing a military hearing after officials say he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.
Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg was apprehended in May at Offutt Air Force Base.
He faces a preliminary hearing in Hawaii on Wednesday. A hearings officer is expected to recommend whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.
His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.
The Omaha World-Herald reported guards spotted his name on a notice that says he told another Marine he would “shoot up” his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)