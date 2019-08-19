Hawaii LLWS game suspended till Monday due to rain

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central East Maui and New Jersey’s Little League World Series matchup was suspended earlier this afternoon in Williamsport, PA due to heavy rainfall.
The game was suspended in the 5th inning with Hawaii leading 6-0.
Jarren Pascual blasted a home run to get the scoring started for the Valley Isle boys, and with the bases loaded in the third inning team Hawaii would tack on three more runs to extend their lead.
Team Hawaii’s solid defense was once again on display, as timely throws and excellent fielding led to a shutout through five innings.
The game will continue tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. Hawaii time.
