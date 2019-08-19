Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson to perform 2 shows in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, Hawaii: Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will be performing two back-to-back concerts this fall!
Promoters announced Monday that Jackson will be performing at the Blaisdell Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21.
This will be the first time Jackson is back in the islands since 2015.
Tickets will go on sale to Hawaii residents first on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and the Blaisdell Center box office.
Ticket will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.
The concert is all part of Jackson’s 30th anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation.
