28-year-old man arrested, indicted for alleged sexual assault of a minor
By HNN Staff | August 17, 2019 at 4:44 PM HST - Updated August 17 at 4:47 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man has been arrested and indicted, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Honolulu prosecutors indicted Mark Rosskopf Friday for the alleged abuse of a girl under 14 years old. Court documents say the alleged abuse took place from July 2015 to May 2016.

Rosskopf, 28, was arrested in Waipio. He also faces a charge of promoting pornography for minors.

Court documents also show the family of the alleged victim filed a temporary restraining order against Rosskopf .

A judge set his bail at at $50,000.

