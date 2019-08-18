28-year-old man arrested, indicted for alleged sexual assault of a minor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man has been arrested and indicted, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Honolulu prosecutors indicted Mark Rosskopf Friday for the alleged abuse of a girl under 14 years old. Court documents say the alleged abuse took place from July 2015 to May 2016.
Rosskopf, 28, was arrested in Waipio. He also faces a charge of promoting pornography for minors.
Court documents also show the family of the alleged victim filed a temporary restraining order against Rosskopf .
A judge set his bail at at $50,000.
This story may be updated.
