LIST: Dozens of bus routes changed on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - TheBus has made changes to dozens of routes across Oahu.
The changes went into effect Sunday. Among some of the major routes impacted include the City Express Route A and the Country Express route E.
According to the Department of Transportation Services, several routes are being discontinued or replaced.
See the full list of changes below:
Route A, City Express!
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Extra service provided on Saturdays only when University of Hawaii football games are being played at Aloha Stadium.
Route E, CountryExpress!
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 23, Ala Moana – Sea Life Park
Route is renamed. Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 32, Kalihi – Pearlridge
Extra service provided on Saturdays only when University of Hawaii football games are being played at Aloha Stadium.
Route 40, Honolulu – Makaha
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 41, Kapolei – Ewa Beach
Saturday and Sunday schedules are adjusted.
Route 42, Ewa Beach – Waikiki
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 43, Waipahu – Honolulu – Alapai
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 51, Honolulu – Wahiawa
Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 52, Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa
Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 56, Honolulu – Kailua – Kaneohe
Route is discontinued and replaced by routes 61, 66 and 651
Route 57, Kailua – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park
Route is discontinued and replaced by route 67
Route 57A, Kailua – Enchanted Lake
Route is discontinued and replaced by route 673
Route 60, Honolulu – Kaneohe – Haleiwa
Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 61, Kalihi – Kaneohe – Aikahi
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 65, Honolulu – Kaneohe – Ahuimanu
Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 66, Downtown – Kailua – Aikahi
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 67, Honolulu – Kailua – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 69, Kaneohe – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park
Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.
Route 70, Lanikai – Maunawili
Route is discontinued and will be replaced by routes 671, 672 and 674.
Route 86, Windward Express – Haiku
Route is modified to service Kawa Street.
Route 89, Waimanalo – Kailua Express
Route is modified, weekday and State Holiday schedules are adjusted.
Route 99, Wahiawa – Mililani – Waipahu – Kapolei
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 413, Campbell Industrial Park
Route is modified to service Lauwiliwili Street in Campbell Industrial Park.
All-day service on Weekdays and State Holidays.
Route 415, Kapolei Transit Center – Kalaeloa
Daily all-day service is implemented.
Route 432, East – West Waipahu
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 433, Waipahu – Waikele Shopping Center
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 434, Waipahu – Village Park
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Route 651, Kaneohe Circulator
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 671, Kailua – Lanikai
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 672, Kailua – Maunawili
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 673, Kailua – Enchanted Lake
New routing and daily schedules.
Route 674, Kailua – Aikahi
New routing and daily schedules.
Route PH4, Kaneohe – Kahaluu – Pearl Harbor Express
Route modified to service Kawa Street.
Route W1, Waipahu via Farrington Express
Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.