LIST: Dozens of bus routes changed on Oahu
By HNN Staff | August 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM HST - Updated August 18 at 11:00 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - TheBus has made changes to dozens of routes across Oahu.

The changes went into effect Sunday. Among some of the major routes impacted include the City Express Route A and the Country Express route E.

According to the Department of Transportation Services, several routes are being discontinued or replaced.

See the full list of changes below:

Route A, City Express!

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Extra service provided on Saturdays only when University of Hawaii football games are being played at Aloha Stadium.

Route E, CountryExpress!

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 23, Ala Moana – Sea Life Park

Route is renamed. Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 32, Kalihi – Pearlridge

Extra service provided on Saturdays only when University of Hawaii football games are being played at Aloha Stadium.

Route 40, Honolulu – Makaha

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 41, Kapolei – Ewa Beach

Saturday and Sunday schedules are adjusted.

Route 42, Ewa Beach – Waikiki

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 43, Waipahu – Honolulu – Alapai

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 51, Honolulu – Wahiawa

Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 52, Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa

Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 56, Honolulu – Kailua – Kaneohe

Route is discontinued and replaced by routes 61, 66 and 651

Route 57, Kailua – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park

Route is discontinued and replaced by route 67

Route 57A, Kailua – Enchanted Lake

Route is discontinued and replaced by route 673

Route 60, Honolulu – Kaneohe – Haleiwa

Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 61, Kalihi – Kaneohe – Aikahi

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 65, Honolulu – Kaneohe – Ahuimanu

Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 66, Downtown – Kailua – Aikahi

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 67, Honolulu – Kailua – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 69, Kaneohe – Waimanalo – Sea Life Park

Route is modified to service Kawa Street. Daily schedules are adjusted.

Route 70, Lanikai – Maunawili

Route is discontinued and will be replaced by routes 671, 672 and 674.

Route 86, Windward Express – Haiku

Route is modified to service Kawa Street.

Route 89, Waimanalo – Kailua Express

Route is modified, weekday and State Holiday schedules are adjusted.

Route 99, Wahiawa – Mililani – Waipahu – Kapolei

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 413, Campbell Industrial Park

Route is modified to service Lauwiliwili Street in Campbell Industrial Park.

All-day service on Weekdays and State Holidays.

Route 415, Kapolei Transit Center – Kalaeloa

Daily all-day service is implemented.

Route 432, East – West Waipahu

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 433, Waipahu – Waikele Shopping Center

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 434, Waipahu – Village Park

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

Route 651, Kaneohe Circulator

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 671, Kailua – Lanikai

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 672, Kailua – Maunawili

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 673, Kailua – Enchanted Lake

New routing and daily schedules.

Route 674, Kailua – Aikahi

New routing and daily schedules.

Route PH4, Kaneohe – Kahaluu – Pearl Harbor Express

Route modified to service Kawa Street.

Route W1, Waipahu via Farrington Express

Route resumes service at Waipahu Transit Center.

