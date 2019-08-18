Firefighters responding to brush fire in North Kohala

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County firefighters are responding to a brush fire in North Kohala.
It’s been burning since early Saturday. Authorities say it started near the 11-mile marker of Akoni Pule Highway.
The cause is unknown at this time. It’s also not clear how many acres have burned.
Firefighters are continuing their operations.
No road closures have been reported nor are any structures threatened.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.