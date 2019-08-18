BOE takes a tougher look at bullying in schools, making it a serious offense

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Board of Education voted to make bullying and cyber bullying a serious offense.
According to the Star Advertiser, bullying will now be classified as a “Class A offense," which is equivalent to assault or bringing a weapon to school.
As part of the changes, when a bullying case arises, a school must complete its investigation into the allegation within five days.
Principals will still have the power to determine consequences.
The new code is expected to take effect in January.
