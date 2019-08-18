BOE takes a tougher look at bullying in schools, making it a serious offense

BOE takes a tougher look at bullying in schools, making it a serious offense
(Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | August 18, 2019 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated August 18 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state Board of Education voted to make bullying and cyber bullying a serious offense.

According to the Star Advertiser, bullying will now be classified as a “Class A offense," which is equivalent to assault or bringing a weapon to school.

As part of the changes, when a bullying case arises, a school must complete its investigation into the allegation within five days.

Principals will still have the power to determine consequences.

The new code is expected to take effect in January.

