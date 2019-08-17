60 years on, celebrations for statehood have turned to a muted observance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unless you work in a state office, have kids in public school, or perhaps scored free street parking, you may not have known Friday was an official holiday in Hawaii.
In the islands, the third Friday in August is Statehood Day.
And 2019 marks 60 years since Hawaii’s 1959 admission into the United States.
But there were no noteworthy celebrations of the anniversary on Friday. The only nod to the holiday from Hawaii’s governor was a short social media message.
“Hawaii is unlike any other state in America,” he wrote. “A community of diverse languages, traditions and common values make Hawaiʻi special and why I am proud to be your governor. Let us all work together to make a difference today and create a better and a more sustainable future.”
The quiet acknowledgment of the anniversary stands in stark contrast to Hawaii’s entrance into the union six decades ago.
On Aug. 21, 1959, President Eisenhower’s signature making Hawaii a state was cause for celebration.
Months earlier, when Congress voted to support Hawaii’s admission into the United States, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin’s bold headline was a single word: “STATEHOOD.”
Before Hawaii became a state, the issue was debated for decades.
Congress actually considered several bills on the matter before 1959.
The earliest came in 1919 from Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, the non-voting delegate sent to the U.S. Congress by the then-Territory of Hawaii.
Forty years later, in March 1959, Congress approved the Hawaii Admission Act.
That was followed by a referendum in which 94% of Hawaii voters showed support for statehood. The question posed to voters: “Shall Hawaii immediately be admitted into the Union as a state?”
The controversy over statehood didn’t end with admission, though. And discussions of statehood have long been overshadowed by grievances over the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.
On Friday morning, a small group of sovereignty activists gathered at Iolani Palace for what they called “another year of non-celebration.”
The activists said the process of Hawaii’s statehood was accomplished by “cheating, lying, ignorance.”
And they are calling on the United Nations to review the facts that led up to Hawaii’s admission into the United States, and say the 1959 referendum wasn’t lawful.
Activist and former OHA Trustee Poka Laenu said the referendum ballot only gave two choices: “Yes” to become a state or “no” to remain a territory. There was no third choice to become independent.
The sovereignty activist also claims the vote shouldn’t have included all residents, but only the “descendants of subjects of the Hawaiian Nation."
